Shark Shack floating restaurant on B.C.’s Shuswap Lake for sale

Send this page to someone via email

An iconic hangout for tourists and locals for more than a decade, the Shark Shack floating restaurant on B.C.’s Shuswap Lake is listed for sale.

The three-barge, 197-foot long floating platform has nearly 4,000 square feet of space and could be all yours for $749,900 CAD.

Read more: Shuswap company pulls controversial post welcoming houseboaters from other provinces

The vessel includes a bar and restaurant, along with a store and boat rental business, according to the real estate listing by RE/MAX Crest Realty.

Even though the summer tourist season lasts only three months, the listing claims the new owner can make “six figures” during that time.

Story continues below advertisement

The Shark Shack opened in June 2008 in the Thompson-Okanagan region. The boat-access-only restaurant offers tasty pub-style food and drinks to hungry boat enthusiasts.

The vessel including sleeping quarters for approximately 15 people who work on the barge.

“Exclusive to Shuswap Lake, no other businesses can operate like this one. Positioned as one of the most celebrated tourist spots in the Okanagan since 2008, the Shuswap Shark Shack provides a distinctive dining experience on a floating barge in the middle of the scenic Cinnemousun narrows,” the listing goes on to say.

Two barges are two stories and contain the kitchen, general store, and gallery. The upper floor has a full-service bar and two bedrooms.

Story continues below advertisement

The rear barge is a horseshoe shape to accommodate the tenders and allow for outside tie-ups for patrons and houseboats.

According to the listing, the barge is assessed at over $1 million and the sale includes two late 90’s speed boats.

The Shark Shack is scheduled to open for the season on June 18.