COVID-19: 15 new cases in Peterborough including at daycare; outbreak ends at county home child care

Peterborough Public Health reported another 15 new cases of COVID-19 and an outbreak over at a child care on Friday.

According to the health unit’s COVID tracker at 4:02 p.m., there are now 99 active cases, up from 89 reported on Thursday and 79 on Wednesday. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Variant cases are now at 556, up from 536 reported 24 hours earlier. The area’s first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases now sit at 1,244 (five more since Thursday) among the 1,360 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings in March 2020 — approximately 91 per cent of the total cases.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were declared Friday. An outbreak declared May 3 at a home child care in Peterborough County was declared over. The health unit never identified the site but the province reported three child cases at Compass Early Learning and Care Shamrock in Ennismore in Selwyn Township.

That leaves three active outbreaks as of Friday afternoon, two of them at child-care settings:

Helping Hands Daycare in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan Township: Declared May 11. Province reported four cases — two children and two staff — as of Friday morning (unchanged since Wednesday).

Sunshine Child Care Centre on Bensfort Road in Peterborough: Declared Monday, May 3, Province reported eight cases — five children and three staff — as of Friday morning, up from two staff cases reported on Thursday morning.

Congregate living facility No. 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Since the pandemic first began, the health unit has dealt with 275 COVID-19 cases (seven more since Thursday) associated with 44 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Friday afternoon:

Deaths: 17 — three of the deaths have occurred in May, the latest was reported on Monday, May 10. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough which was declared over last week. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

Hospitalizations: at least 60 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Wednesday, May 12. Thirteen required the intensive care unit, also unchanged since Wednesday. They make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports as of Thursday, there are 12 COVID-19 inpatients — and at least 73 patient transfers from other areas (unchanged since Tuesday). Friday’s update was not posted as of 4:30 p.m.

Close contacts: 304, up from 285 reported on Thursday.

Trent University: reports one employee has tested positive. The university says the staff or faculty was working on campus or confirmed to have been on campus during the period of contagion.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

More than 51,100 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

As of Thursday evening, the health unit reported 66,045 total doses have been administered at Peterborough clinics. Of that total, 60,524 individuals have received their first vaccine dose while 4,575 people have received a first and second dose.

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Peterborough pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway; Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road; and High St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.