Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Active cases fall to 90 for Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 12:41 pm
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 90 active cases of COVID-19 on May 14, 2021. View image in full screen
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 90 active cases of COVID-19 on May 14, 2021. Global Peterborough file

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new cases included four in the City of Kawartha Lakes, three in Northumberland County, and two in Haliburton County.

However, there were an additional 15 resolved cases reported (1,639 of the 1,789 cumulative cases), meaning the number of active cases of COVID-19 dropped to 90 on Friday, down from 97 on Thursday. The active cases include 48 in the Kawarthas (down six), 32 in Northumberland County (down one) and 10 in Haliburton County (up two).

Read more: COVID-19: Experts say clarity, collaboration needed for ‘two-dose summer’ in Ontario

The number of variant cases of COVID-19 jumped to 499 after holding steady at 483 for the past two days. Cases include 200 in the Kawarthas, 263 in Northumberland County, and 25 in Haliburton County

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Friday, leaving the following active outbreaks:

Trending Stories
  • Dairy Queen restaurant in Lindsay: Declared Tuesday, May 11 with four cases, the health unit reported Wednesday.
  • OPP offender transport unit in Lindsay: Declared Sunday, May 9 with five cases.
  • Staples and Swain law firm on William Street South in Lindsay: Declared May 6, case details not available.

Other data for Friday:

  • Deaths: 73 — unchanged since Wednesday. Since March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.
  • Hospitalized cases: 66 — one more since Thursday. Six people are currently in an area hospital (one more since Thursday) with five in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Wednesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports six admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday, two less than Thursday.
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: HKPR medical officer of health weighs in on what to do with Cobourg’s beach this summer' COVID-19: HKPR medical officer of health weighs in on what to do with Cobourg’s beach this summer
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagOutbreak tagNorthumberland County tagHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit tagHKPRDHU tagHaliburton County tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers