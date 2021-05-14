COVID-19: Active cases fall to 90 for Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new cases included four in the City of Kawartha Lakes, three in Northumberland County, and two in Haliburton County.

However, there were an additional 15 resolved cases reported (1,639 of the 1,789 cumulative cases), meaning the number of active cases of COVID-19 dropped to 90 on Friday, down from 97 on Thursday. The active cases include 48 in the Kawarthas (down six), 32 in Northumberland County (down one) and 10 in Haliburton County (up two).

The number of variant cases of COVID-19 jumped to 499 after holding steady at 483 for the past two days. Cases include 200 in the Kawarthas, 263 in Northumberland County, and 25 in Haliburton County

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Friday, leaving the following active outbreaks:

Dairy Queen restaurant in Lindsay: Declared Tuesday, May 11 with four cases, the health unit reported Wednesday.

OPP offender transport unit in Lindsay: Declared Sunday, May 9 with five cases.

Staples and Swain law firm on William Street South in Lindsay: Declared May 6, case details not available.

Other data for Friday:

Deaths: 73 — unchanged since Wednesday. Since March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 66 — one more since Thursday. Six people are currently in an area hospital (one more since Thursday) with five in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Wednesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports six admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday, two less than Thursday.

