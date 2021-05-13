Valuable, custom wedding ring stolen from car outside southwest Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are hoping to locate a pricey, custom wedding after it was stolen from a vehicle outside the owner’s house.

The ring was taken last Tuesday, May 4, from the car parked in the front of a home in the 4000 block of Crestview Road S.W, at some time between 6 and 7 p.m., investigators believe.

A neighbour identified the alleged thief as being a man aged 25 to 30, with a slim build. He was described as being about 5’10” to 6′ tall, and wearing red sweat pants at the time.

“The custom ring is described as white gold (silver) with pave-set diamonds valued at $20,000,” police said.

View image in full screen Calgary police are looking to find a stolen wedding ring valued at $20,000. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on the ring is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.