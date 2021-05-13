Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Valuable, custom wedding ring stolen from car outside southwest Calgary home

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 5:06 pm
Calgary police are looking to find a stolen wedding ring valued at $20,000. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking to find a stolen wedding ring valued at $20,000. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are hoping to locate a pricey, custom wedding after it was stolen from a vehicle outside the owner’s house.

The ring was taken last Tuesday, May 4, from the car parked in the front of a home in the 4000 block of Crestview Road S.W, at some time between 6 and 7 p.m., investigators believe.

Read more: Lost gold ring given by late mother in 1992 returned to Calgary man: ‘It blows me away’

A neighbour identified the alleged thief as being a man aged 25 to 30, with a slim build. He was described as being about 5’10” to 6′ tall, and wearing red sweat pants at the time.

Trending Stories

“The custom ring is described as white gold (silver) with pave-set diamonds valued at $20,000,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary police are looking to find a stolen wedding ring valued at $20,000. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking to find a stolen wedding ring valued at $20,000. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on the ring is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary custom wedding ring stolen tagCalgary expensive wedding ring stolen tagCalgary wedding band theft tagCalgary wedding ring stolen tagCalgary wedding ring theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers