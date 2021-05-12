Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Flames’ Sean Monahan done for season with hip injury requiring surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2021 7:31 pm
Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss what he's doing to keep busy during the COVID-19 pandemic. – Apr 27, 2020
Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss what he’s doing to keep busy during the COVID-19 pandemic. – Apr 27, 2020

Calgary Flames centre Sean Monahan will not play the remaining four games of the regular season and will undergo hip surgery next week.

The 26-year-old had 10 goals and 18 assists and was minus-six in 50 games this season.

“He did battle through it. It wasn’t just for two or three games. He’s done it for the last 20 games,” Flames head coach Darryl Sutter said.

“Sean tried to do everything that I asked him to do and he did it with pain, so I give him a lot of credit.”

Calgary Flames sign Sean Monahan to seven year deal – Aug 19, 2016
Calgary Flames sign Sean Monahan to seven year deal – Aug 19, 2016

Calgary (23-26-3) has four games remaining in the regular season, all against Vancouver (21-27-3), starting Thursday.

Both teams will finish out of the playoffs in the North Division.

