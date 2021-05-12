London police seek man missing since Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

London police are they are looking for a man last heard from on Saturday.

Police say Matthew Dunphy, 29, of London, was reported missing on Wednesday but was last spoken to on Saturday, May 8.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare, police say.

He’s described by police as six feet four inches, with a thin build and short brown hair. Police say he has tattoos on his arms, back and hand.

A description of his clothing is not available at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

