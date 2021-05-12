Menu

Canada

London police seek man missing since Saturday

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 12, 2021 2:20 pm
29-year-old Matthew Dunphy of London was last heard from on May 8. View image in full screen
29-year-old Matthew Dunphy of London was last heard from on May 8. supplied by the London Police Service

London police are they are looking for a man last heard from on Saturday.

Police say Matthew Dunphy, 29, of London, was reported missing on Wednesday but was last spoken to on Saturday, May 8.

Western University PhD student creates missing persons research hub

Family and police are concerned for his welfare, police say.

Trending Stories

He’s described by police as six feet four inches, with a thin build and short brown hair. Police say he has tattoos on his arms, back and hand.

A description of his clothing is not available at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

