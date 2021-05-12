Menu

Crack team scrambles to clean up egg yolk spill on Italian highway

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Egg yolk spills across Italian highway following vehicular collision' Egg yolk spills across Italian highway following vehicular collision
A crash involving eight trucks left liquid egg yolk spilled across a highway near the north Italian city of Parma on May 12. One driver suffered a minor injury, according to reports.

Humpty Dumpty’s nightmare played out on a highway in Italy on Wednesday, when several industrial containers had a great fall and spilled egg yolk everywhere at the scene of a traffic accident.

Eight trucks collided in the crash near the northern city of Parma and one driver suffered a minor injury, the Gazetta di Parma reports.

Everyone else escaped the incident without injury, but video shows the yolk was on them because one of the trucks was carrying a shipment of liquid egg.

The roadway was closed for more than five hours while a crack team cleaned up the spilled yolk, which poured out of several steel containers scattered around the scene.

Social media users scrambled to crack jokes about the incident after video spread on social media later in the day.

“You’ve got to be yolking me,” one person wrote.

“Definitely wasn’t eggsellent driving,” another said.

Italy tagTraffic accident tagEggs tagTraffic collision tagbroken eggs tagegg spill tagyolk tagyolk spill tag

