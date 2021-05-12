Crack team scrambles to clean up egg yolk spill on Italian highway

Send this page to someone via email

Humpty Dumpty’s nightmare played out on a highway in Italy on Wednesday, when several industrial containers had a great fall and spilled egg yolk everywhere at the scene of a traffic accident.

Eight trucks collided in the crash near the northern city of Parma and one driver suffered a minor injury, the Gazetta di Parma reports.

Everyone else escaped the incident without injury, but video shows the yolk was on them because one of the trucks was carrying a shipment of liquid egg.

Read more: Josh fight draws hundreds into epic battle over the same name

The roadway was closed for more than five hours while a crack team cleaned up the spilled yolk, which poured out of several steel containers scattered around the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Social media users scrambled to crack jokes about the incident after video spread on social media later in the day.

“You’ve got to be yolking me,” one person wrote.

“Definitely wasn’t eggsellent driving,” another said.