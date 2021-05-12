Menu

Education

Province to spend $340,000 to tackle anti-Asian hate in Ontario schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2021 1:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Hidden Hate: Anti-Asian Racism | Global News special' Hidden Hate: Anti-Asian Racism | Global News special
WATCH ABOVE: Hidden Hate: Anti-Asian Racism | Global News special – Apr 24, 2021

TORONTO — The Ontario government is putting up $340,000 to help tackle anti-Asian racism in classrooms.

The province says the pandemic has sparked a surge in discrimination and hate crimes against people of Asian descent in Canada.

It says the money will be used to help students learn in a more inclusive environment.

Part of the funding will go to mental health supports for students, families and teachers of Asian descent.

Read more: Man who went on racist tirade, grabbed Chinese student on Toronto bus gets house arrest

Money will also go toward developing online resources and tools to help Chinese Canadian households talk to their children about racism.

Overall, the province is spending $6.4 million on equity-related projects as part of its Safe Return to Class Fund.

“Racism and discrimination have no place in our schools,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'New survey finds dramatic increase in anti-Asian racism since pandemic began' New survey finds dramatic increase in anti-Asian racism since pandemic began
New survey finds dramatic increase in anti-Asian racism since pandemic began – Apr 9, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
