Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

B.C. sees strong real estate sales in April, but market could calm in coming months: BCREA

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 11:00 am
B.C. home sales were strong last month, the BCREA reported. View image in full screen
B.C. home sales were strong last month, the BCREA reported. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The BC Real Estate Association (BCREA) says more than 13,600 homes were sold around the province last month, the highest total on record for April.

April sales were up 312 per cent from the same time period last year, when the market slowed dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: The risks of subject free offers in a hot real estate market' Consumer Matters: The risks of subject free offers in a hot real estate market
Consumer Matters: The risks of subject free offers in a hot real estate market

The record numbers were down slightly from March, which saw sales hit an all-time high.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The average residential price in B.C. was $946,606, a 29 per cent increase from April of last year.

Read more: As subject-free offers rise in B.C.’s hot real estate market, experts call for cooling off period

Total active residential listings were down 14.5 per cent year-over-year in April, but did rise slightly on a seasonally adjusted basis for the second consecutive month as new listings activity ramped up, the BCREA said.

While sales activity was the highest on record for the month of April, BCREA chief economist Brendon Ogmundson sees the market calming down in the next few months.

Read more: Demand for Metro Vancouver real estate remains high as prices grow, board says

“Although provincial home sales were down slightly from an all-time high in March, sales activity was the highest on record for April,” Ogmundson said.

“Home sales continue on a record pace, though we do see a calming environment compared to the frenzied activity of recent months.”

— With files from Gord Macdonald

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Real Estate tagBCREA tagBC home sales tagbc real estate sales tagBC home sales latest numbers tagBCREA numbers tagVancouver real esate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers