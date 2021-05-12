Menu

Consumer

Ontario grocer Farm Boy recalls bakery item containing unlabelled wheat

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2021 9:15 am
Farm Boy is recalling The Bake Shop brand Tres Leches cakes, which contain wheat without indicating so on the label. View image in full screen
Farm Boy is recalling The Bake Shop brand Tres Leches cakes, which contain wheat without indicating so on the label. via CFIA

Grocery retailer Farm Boy is recalling one of its bakery products because it contains wheat not declared on the label, which could be dangerous to people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.

The Tres Leches Cake under the Farm Boy The Bake Shop brand was sold in Ontario, with a best before date of May 12th.

There have been no reports of any allergic reactions.

Trending Stories

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Health Canada issues advisory over masks containing graphene, urges recall
Health Canada issues advisory over masks containing graphene, urges recall – Apr 5, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
