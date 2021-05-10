Police dog helps nab suspect in Portage la Prairie carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

A police dog is being praised for helping to track down a suspect wanted in connection with a violent carjacking in Portage la Prairie.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was waiting for her father in a parked vehicle outside a home on Dufferin Avenue West when she was sprayed with bear spray and forced from the car by two men who then took off in the vehicle around 9:50 p.m. Sunday.

Soon after the stolen car was then involved in a crash on 3rd Street SE, police say. They say the two suspects fled the scene on foot after trying unsuccessfully to steal another nearby vehicle.

That’s when RCMP called in the Police Dog Unit.

Yesterday, Portage #rcmpmb responded to scene where 14yo female was attacked with bear spray while sitting in vehicle. She was forced out & two males stole vehicle, crashing minutes later. Tracked by PSD Jolt, Duncan Atkinson, 23, apprehended. Second male not yet apprehended. pic.twitter.com/zZjs3SEWNH — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 10, 2021

RCMP say police dog, Jolt, tracked one of the men to 4th Street NE. The man was arrested after police say he first tried to run from officers before attempted to pull a knife from his pocket. No injuries are reported in the arrest.

A 23-year-old man from Long Plan First Nation is facing a number of charges including robbery with a weapon, assault, and failing to surrender.

The second suspect has yet to be arrested and police are continuing to investigate.

Police say the 14-year-old girl was treated for her injuries and released.

