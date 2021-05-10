Menu

Crime

Police dog helps nab suspect in Portage la Prairie carjacking

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 5:31 pm
Portage la Prairie RCMP say police dog, Jolt, helped track down a car-jacking suspect Sunday. View image in full screen
Portage la Prairie RCMP say police dog, Jolt, helped track down a car-jacking suspect Sunday. RCMP Handout

A police dog is being praised for helping to track down a suspect wanted in connection with a violent carjacking in Portage la Prairie.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was waiting for her father in a parked vehicle outside a home on Dufferin Avenue West when she was sprayed with bear spray and forced from the car by two men who then took off in the vehicle around 9:50 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Mounties nab 12-year-old highway speedster near Portage la Prairie

Soon after the stolen car was then involved in a crash on 3rd Street SE, police say. They say the two suspects fled the scene on foot after trying unsuccessfully to steal another nearby vehicle.

That’s when RCMP called in the Police Dog Unit.

RCMP say police dog, Jolt, tracked one of the men to 4th Street NE. The man was arrested after police say he first tried to run from officers before attempted to pull a knife from his pocket. No injuries are reported in the arrest.

A 23-year-old man from Long Plan First Nation is facing a number of charges including robbery with a weapon, assault, and failing to surrender.

Read more: Suspect in Portage la Prairie homicide charged with obstruction of justice

The second suspect has yet to be arrested and police are continuing to investigate.

Police say the 14-year-old girl was treated for her injuries and released.

