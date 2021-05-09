Human remains found near Mount Forest, Ont., identified as missing man: OPP

Wellington County OPP say they’ve identified human remains found in a wooded, rural area last week.
Police say on the evening of May 4, officers went to a location south of Mount Forest, where a person had reported finding remains.
OPP have confirmed the remains are that of 30-year-old Levi Edward Larter, a missing person who was last seen on Nov. 8, 2020.
Police did not specify whether the death is suspicious.
They believe there is no threat to public safety.
Investigations are ongoing.
According to his obituary, Larter had an appreciation for “all things nature and was most happy when he was exploring outdoors.”
“He will be remembered most for his musical talent, his kind and gentle spirit, and his strong belly laugh,” it read.
