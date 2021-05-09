Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Human remains found near Mount Forest, Ont., identified as missing man: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 9, 2021 10:19 am
OPP have confirmed the remains are that of 30-year-old Levi Edward Larter, a missing person who was last seen on Nov. 8, 2020. . View image in full screen
OPP have confirmed the remains are that of 30-year-old Levi Edward Larter, a missing person who was last seen on Nov. 8, 2020. . Nécrologie Canada

Wellington County OPP say they’ve identified human remains found in a wooded, rural area last week.

Police say on the evening of May 4, officers went to a location south of Mount Forest, where a person had reported finding remains.

Read more: Ontario Provincial Police find human remains in the woods north of Guelph

OPP have confirmed the remains are that of 30-year-old Levi Edward Larter, a missing person who was last seen on Nov. 8, 2020.

Trending Stories

Police did not specify whether the death is suspicious.

They believe there is no threat to public safety.

Read more: Police investigate after human remains found in Huntsville, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.

According to his obituary, Larter had an appreciation for “all things nature and was most happy when he was exploring outdoors.”

“He will be remembered most for his musical talent, his kind and gentle spirit, and his strong belly laugh,” it read.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagOPP tagInvestigation tagHuman Remains tagWellington County taghuman remains found tagMount Forest tagHuman remains Mount Forest OPP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers