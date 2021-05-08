1 person in hospital after Red River rescue: WFPS

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital after being rescued from the Red River Friday evening.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to the river near Tache Avenue at 7:23 p.m. for reports of an individual in the water.

A bystander on the phone with 911 kept an eye on the person until the WFPS arrived and was able to direct them to the right spot.

Read more: Union calls for change in Winnipeg paramedic culture after harsh survey results

Crews entered the water and brought the person to shore, who was taken to hospital in unstable condition by on-scene paramedics.

The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The WFPS say it is not known how they came to be in the water or how long they were there.

Advertisement