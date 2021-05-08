Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

1 person in hospital after Red River rescue: WFPS

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted May 8, 2021 7:05 pm
One person was rescued from the Red River by WFPS crews Friday evening. View image in full screen
One person was rescued from the Red River by WFPS crews Friday evening. Adrian Cheung/Global News

One person is in hospital after being rescued from the Red River Friday evening.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to the river near Tache Avenue at 7:23 p.m. for reports of an individual in the water.

A bystander on the phone with 911 kept an eye on the person until the WFPS arrived and was able to direct them to the right spot.

Trending Stories

Read more: Union calls for change in Winnipeg paramedic culture after harsh survey results

Crews entered the water and brought the person to shore, who was taken to hospital in unstable condition by on-scene paramedics.

The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The WFPS say it is not known how they came to be in the water or how long they were there.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagRescue tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagRed River tagWFPS tagWater Rescue tagRiver Rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers