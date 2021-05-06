Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Drugs seized, Scarborough man, youth arrested following high-risk traffic stop in Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 2:40 pm
Bancroft OPP arrested two after drugs were seized during a traffic stop. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP arrested two after drugs were seized during a traffic stop. OPP

A Scarborough, Ont., man and a boy face drug possession charges following a high-risk traffic stop in Bancroft on Tuesday.

According to Bancroft OPP, as part of an investigation, its officers, along with members of the OPP’s East Region Community Street Crime Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Emergency Response Team conducted a traffic stop on Hastings Street North in the town north of Peterborough.

Read more: Suspected opioid deaths in Peterborough area rise to 20 so far in 2021: health unit

Investigators seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be fentanyl and cocaine along with cash and drug-related materials. Two people in the vehicle were arrested.

A 24-year-old man and a 14-year-old youth, both from Scarborough, were each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid, cocaine) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The youth was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The name of the youth is not being released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The man is not being identified to protect the identity of the youth, OPP said Thursday.

The youth was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Bancroft on June 8. The man was held in custody for a bail hearing in Belleville on Wednesday.

 

Click to play video: 'Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit' Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagCocaine tagOpioid Crisis tagDrug Trafficking tagOpioid tagBancroft tagEmergency Response Team tagBancroft OPP tagBancroft drug bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers