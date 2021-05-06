Drugs seized, Scarborough man, youth arrested following high-risk traffic stop in Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Scarborough, Ont., man and a boy face drug possession charges following a high-risk traffic stop in Bancroft on Tuesday.

According to Bancroft OPP, as part of an investigation, its officers, along with members of the OPP’s East Region Community Street Crime Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Emergency Response Team conducted a traffic stop on Hastings Street North in the town north of Peterborough.

Investigators seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be fentanyl and cocaine along with cash and drug-related materials. Two people in the vehicle were arrested.

A 24-year-old man and a 14-year-old youth, both from Scarborough, were each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid, cocaine) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The youth was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The name of the youth is not being released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The man is not being identified to protect the identity of the youth, OPP said Thursday.

The youth was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Bancroft on June 8. The man was held in custody for a bail hearing in Belleville on Wednesday.