Man hospitalized following shooting in northeast Calgary

A man was taken to hospital with a “traumatic injury” after a shooting in northwest Calgary on Wednesday, according to EMS.

Police confirmed just after 2 p.m. they were investigating a “shooting incident” in the 2400 block of 23 Street N.E.

Calgary police on the scene of a shooting in northwest Calgary which sent a man to hospital.

Officers could be seen putting police tape up around the scene, and a heavy police presence was in the area for much of the afternoon.

EMS said the man, who is in his 40s, had a traumatic injury consistent with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

No other injuries were reported, according to EMS.