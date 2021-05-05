COVID-19: University of Regina planning for transition back to in-person classes for fall term

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina has begun planning for a staged reopening of its campuses in the fall semester, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

“The University’s goal is to welcome as many people back to campus as is safe to do so with increased options for in-person teaching and learning,” the release read.

Public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in classes being predominantly online this past spring and during semesters in 2020.

“In consultation with the Ministry of Advanced Education, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, our own Health, Safety & Wellness team, and based on the latest scientific and medical information, the Fall semester will be approached as a transitional one; characterized by a significant increase in on-campus activities that will transition us toward resuming near normal operations in the following term, Winter 2022.”

Story continues below advertisement

Registration for classes is now open to students and the university explained that students will be able to see how each of their courses will be delivered. This will allow for students to plan their schedules and their accommodations.

1:54 University of Regina students adjust to online learning, limited campus life University of Regina students adjust to online learning, limited campus life – Sep 10, 2020

“The University will continue to have a large number of course offerings delivered remotely to ensure as much flexibility as possible for students.”

Interim Provost and Vice-President (Academic) david Gregory, said the university encourages all members of the community to receive their vaccine when it’s their turn, and to continue following all public health measures.

“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff in the coming months as we work toward a return to more normal campus activities,” Gregory said.

The press release added that students can expect masking, sanitizing, physical distancing and other measures to continue to be a part of the campus experience.

Story continues below advertisement

The university also said the level of face-to-face activities, events and services for the fall term has yet to be determined and depends on a number of things, such as: vaccine deployment, infection rates and public health guidelines.

More information will be released as planning continues.