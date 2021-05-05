Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo bylaw officer nearly run over after handing out parking ticket: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 11:16 am
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police allege a man tried to run over a bylaw officer in the city of Waterloo after receiving a parking ticket on Monday afternoon.

Police say the bylaw officer put the ticket onto a car that was parked in a no-parking zone on Hemlock Street near Hickory Street West at around 4 p.m.

Read more: Cambridge man charged after fatal collision in Kitchener involving recycling truck

They say the driver returned to his vehicle soon after before driving at the by-law officer.

Trending Stories

Police say the officer jumped out of the way to avoid the vehicle.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police arrest 2 men in connection with Kitchener home invasion, shootings

Story continues below advertisement

The officer then returned to their own vehicle and the man allegedly began to pursue him while driving erratically.

The man then swerved past the by-law officer’s vehicle, almost making contact with the front passenger door.

Officers tracked down the suspect’s vehicle near King Street North a short time later before making an arrest.

Police say a 22-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with dangerous operation and assault with a weapon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener-Waterloo tagKing street waterloo tagHemlock Street Waterloo tagOntario bylaw officer attacked tagWaterloo bylaw officer attacked tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers