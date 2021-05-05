Waterloo bylaw officer nearly run over after handing out parking ticket: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police allege a man tried to run over a bylaw officer in the city of Waterloo after receiving a parking ticket on Monday afternoon.

Police say the bylaw officer put the ticket onto a car that was parked in a no-parking zone on Hemlock Street near Hickory Street West at around 4 p.m.

They say the driver returned to his vehicle soon after before driving at the by-law officer.

Police say the officer jumped out of the way to avoid the vehicle.

The officer then returned to their own vehicle and the man allegedly began to pursue him while driving erratically.

The man then swerved past the by-law officer’s vehicle, almost making contact with the front passenger door.

Officers tracked down the suspect’s vehicle near King Street North a short time later before making an arrest.

Police say a 22-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with dangerous operation and assault with a weapon.