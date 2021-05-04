Man critically injured after stabbing at Royal York Station in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man is in critical condition after a stabbing at an Etobicoke subway station on Tuesday.

Toronto police said they received reports shortly before 4 p.m. of a stabbing at Royal York Subway Station, in the area of Royal York Road and Bloor Street West.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim was located on a subway platform.

Officers said the man was taken to hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to hospital in life-threatening condition.

There is no word on any suspect information or whether a weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Islington and Jane due to a security incident on board a train. Shuttle buses are running. No buses are servicing Royal York Station. https://t.co/L5sZP0lO70 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 4, 2021

STABBING: UPDATE

Bloor St W + Royal York Rd

– police are o/s investigating@TorontoMedics is transporting man to hospital with multiple stab wounds

– anyone w/info contact @TPS22Div 416-808-2200#GO820532

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 4, 2021

