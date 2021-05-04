Menu

Crime

Man critically injured after stabbing at Royal York Station in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 5:23 pm
A police officer is seen outside of Royal York Station after a stabbing there on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A police officer is seen outside of Royal York Station after a stabbing there on Tuesday. Tyler Thornley / Global News

Officials say a man is in critical condition after a stabbing at an Etobicoke subway station on Tuesday.

Toronto police said they received reports shortly before 4 p.m. of a stabbing at Royal York Subway Station, in the area of Royal York Road and Bloor Street West.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim was located on a subway platform.

Officers said the man was taken to hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to hospital in life-threatening condition.

There is no word on any suspect information or whether a weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200.

Click to play video: 'Police release video of daylight shooting in Ajax' Police release video of daylight shooting in Ajax
Police release video of daylight shooting in Ajax
