Man critically injured after stabbing at Royal York Station in Toronto

Officials say a man is in critical condition after a stabbing at an Etobicoke subway station on Tuesday.
Toronto police said they received reports shortly before 4 p.m. of a stabbing at Royal York Subway Station, in the area of Royal York Road and Bloor Street West.
A police spokesperson told Global News the victim was located on a subway platform.
Officers said the man was taken to hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to hospital in life-threatening condition.
There is no word on any suspect information or whether a weapon was recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200.
