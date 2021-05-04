High-risk offender released in Guelph, police warn

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a high-risk offender has been released from custody on bail and is living in the Royal City.

Allegations against Dominic Strickland-Prescod include human trafficking, sexual assault, firearms and breach of court order offences, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The service added that the 26-year-old is considered a high-risk to re-offend.

“Safety is our top priority,” police said. “Mr. Strickland-Prescod is subject to an intensive level of supervision in the community.”

Strickland-Prescod was granted bail by a Justice of the Peace and is bound by numerous conditions, including that he remain in his home 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of court and in the company of his surety.

Story continues below advertisement

He also can’t drive or possess any weapons and he must wear a GPS ankle bracelet at all times.

Police said officers will monitor and enforce his court-ordered conditions.

Read more: Guelph police investigating after kids eat candy from strangers

“The Guelph Police Service wants the public to be aware of this individual’s presence in the community and to contact authorities if they observe Mr. Strickland-Prescod engaging in any activity that could be considered a violation of his court order,” police said.

The service can be reached at 519-824-1212. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement