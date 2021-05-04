High-risk offender released in Guelph, police warn

Guelph police say a high-risk offender has been released from custody on bail and is living in the Royal City.
Allegations against Dominic Strickland-Prescod include human trafficking, sexual assault, firearms and breach of court order offences, police said in a statement on Tuesday.
The service added that the 26-year-old is considered a high-risk to re-offend.
“Safety is our top priority,” police said. “Mr. Strickland-Prescod is subject to an intensive level of supervision in the community.”
Strickland-Prescod was granted bail by a Justice of the Peace and is bound by numerous conditions, including that he remain in his home 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of court and in the company of his surety.
He also can’t drive or possess any weapons and he must wear a GPS ankle bracelet at all times.
Police said officers will monitor and enforce his court-ordered conditions.
“The Guelph Police Service wants the public to be aware of this individual’s presence in the community and to contact authorities if they observe Mr. Strickland-Prescod engaging in any activity that could be considered a violation of his court order,” police said.
The service can be reached at 519-824-1212. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments