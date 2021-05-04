Menu

Environment

Seven people arrested after climate activists marched on Lions Gate Bridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Climate activists march on Lions Gate Bridge Monday' Climate activists march on Lions Gate Bridge Monday
Climate activists are prepared to march on the Lions Gate Bridge Monday in an effort to send a message to motorists and policymakers. This is the third of five consecutive protests planned by Extinction Rebellion aiming to shut down traffic at strategic locations across Vancouver. Andrea Macpherson reports.

Seven people were arrested during a climate change protest Monday as they tried to stop traffic on the Lions Gate Bridge.

Vancouver police said approximately 50 protesters gathered near the entrance of Stanley Park and told officers they wanted to “occupy the bridge” in support of their cause.

They said they told the group they would be arrested if they blocked access to the bridge, but they continued to march.

Most demonstrators eventually agreed to exit Stanley Park and abandon plans to block the bridge, but five people who refused to leave the causeway were arrested and taken to jail, police said in a release.

Click to play video: 'B.C. climate activists plan traffic disruptions in four-day march' B.C. climate activists plan traffic disruptions in four-day march
B.C. climate activists plan traffic disruptions in four-day march – Apr 16, 2021

Two other protesters were arrested later in the evening for blocking traffic in the West End.

“While we respect peoples’ democratic right to peacefully assemble and express their views, we also understand how frustrating and inconvenient it is for people trying to move around the city when roads and bridges are blocked,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver police said.

“The Lions Gate Bridge is a critical piece of infrastructure used by tens of thousands of people daily, including motorists, transit riders, and emergency services. Closing this bridge for any length of time would guarantee gridlock and could put lives at risk.”

