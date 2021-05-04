Seven people arrested after climate activists marched on Lions Gate Bridge

Seven people were arrested during a climate change protest Monday as they tried to stop traffic on the Lions Gate Bridge.

Vancouver police said approximately 50 protesters gathered near the entrance of Stanley Park and told officers they wanted to “occupy the bridge” in support of their cause.

They said they told the group they would be arrested if they blocked access to the bridge, but they continued to march.

Most demonstrators eventually agreed to exit Stanley Park and abandon plans to block the bridge, but five people who refused to leave the causeway were arrested and taken to jail, police said in a release.

Two other protesters were arrested later in the evening for blocking traffic in the West End.

“While we respect peoples’ democratic right to peacefully assemble and express their views, we also understand how frustrating and inconvenient it is for people trying to move around the city when roads and bridges are blocked,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver police said.

“The Lions Gate Bridge is a critical piece of infrastructure used by tens of thousands of people daily, including motorists, transit riders, and emergency services. Closing this bridge for any length of time would guarantee gridlock and could put lives at risk.”