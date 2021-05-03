Ottawa police seeking suspect in knife-point robbery on Iris Street

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery on Iris Street in April.

Police said Monday they’re looking for a man who boarded the O-Train at Pimisi Station at roughly 12:30 a.m. on April 9. He then transferred to a route 75 bus and got off at Iris Street around 1 a.m.

At that point, the suspect approached a man on the street and pulled out a knife, demanding the victim’s belongings, according to police.

The victim did not sustain injuries and the suspect then fled on foot.

Police are looking for a man in his early 20s, around 5’9” with a medium build. He was dressed in all black, with a puffy hooded coat, face mask and durag.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

