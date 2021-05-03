COVID-19: Outbreaks rescinded at Caressant Care, Adelaide Place in Lindsay, over at Fenelon Court

Send this page to someone via email

COVID outbreaks have been rescinded at two living facilities in Lindsay and lifted at long-term care in Fenelon Falls and a business in Haliburton County, the region’s health unit reported Monday.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit rescinded an outbreak declared Friday, April 30, at Caressant Care Lindsay on Mary Street after a staff member initially tested positive.

The outbreak was rescinded as the case was a false positive.

“All cases were deemed false positives due to lab error,” Caressant Care stated Sunday. “The outbreak is now over.”

The health unit declared an outbreak at Adelaid Place retirement residence in Lindsay late Friday evening after receiving positive test results from staff during routine surveillance.

However, according to the health unit, a re-test was conducted since the staff were asymptomatic and there were no known virus exposures. All tests returned negative. As a result, the outbreak was rescinded.

“The individuals were all retested and all returned test results were negative, none of the cases developed symptoms and the outbreak that was declared does not meet [criteria] based on provincial guidelines,” Chandra Tremblay, manager of corporate services, told Global News Peterborough on Monday.

An outbreak was lifted Monday at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls. The outbreak was declared April 11 after three employees initially tested positive. On April 19, two additional employees tested positive. On April 27, the home reported that all five staff cases have been resolved.

As well, an outbreak declared April 23 at Summersweet Custom Design and Build Inc. in Haliburton County was also lifted Monday. Case details were not available.

There remains one active outbreak for the health unit: Transition House homeless shelter in Cobourg. The outbreak was declared April 28 after an employee tested positive.

New cases

On Monday, the health unit reported seven new cases in its jurisdiction since Saturday: Three in Northumberland County and two each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County. They followed 10 new cases reported on Saturday (eight in the Kawarthas and two in Northumberland).

The overall number of active cases continues to steadily decline, now at 62, compared to 90 on Friday and 89 on Saturday. Northumberland County reports 34 active cases (down five since Friday), while the City of Kawartha Lakes has 23 active cases (down 20 since Friday) Haliburton County reports five (down three since Friday).

Variant cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, now at 400, up from 378 reported on Friday. Northumberland County has reported 234 variant cases (unchanged), with 136 in the Kawarthas (nine more) and 21 in Haliburton County (two more).

Of the health unit’s 1,660 confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, 1,540 cases are now deemed resolved (36 more since Friday) — approximately 93 per cent of the total.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for Monday, May 3. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Monday:

Deaths: Unchanged at 71 — the last death was reported April 27 in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 60 — unchanged since April 29. Five people are currently in an area hospital (up two since Friday), four in an intensive care unit (up one). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports 10 admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday, up two since Friday.

Schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction detailed their reports of COVID-19 cases:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (school board does not specify if cases involve students or staff):

Last remaining case at Cobourg Collegiate Institute in Cobourg resolved on Monday

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board and Trillium Lakelands District School Board both report no cases on Monday.

