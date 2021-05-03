Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: warming through the first week of May

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 1:53 pm
Clouds roll back in right across the region on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Clouds roll back in right across the region on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds returned with a chance of showers to kick off the first full work week of May with temperatures climbing into the mid-teens during the afternoon.

A few showers could linger into early Tuesday as clouds continue to stick around until later in the day with some late day clearing likely in most areas.

There is a chance of a few sprinkles very early in the day on Tuesday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of a few sprinkles very early in the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

The mercury will bounce back into the mid-teens late in the day before falling to just above the freezing mark overnight.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A few sunny breaks are possible in the Okanagan early Wednesday before clouds roll back in mid-morning as afternoon temperatures soar back into the low 20s.

Twenty-degree heat will stick around on Thursday with clouds and a chance of late-day showers.

Daytime highs duck back into the teens to finish the week on Friday with more rain possible.

Another unsettled weekend is on the way as daytime highs linger in the teens with a chance of showers right through Mother’s Day Sunday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RainSunshineBC weatherWarm WeatherCloudokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers