Okanagan weather: warming through the first week of May

Send this page to someone via email

Clouds returned with a chance of showers to kick off the first full work week of May with temperatures climbing into the mid-teens during the afternoon.

A few showers could linger into early Tuesday as clouds continue to stick around until later in the day with some late day clearing likely in most areas.

View image in full screen There is a chance of a few sprinkles very early in the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

The mercury will bounce back into the mid-teens late in the day before falling to just above the freezing mark overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

A few sunny breaks are possible in the Okanagan early Wednesday before clouds roll back in mid-morning as afternoon temperatures soar back into the low 20s.

Twenty-degree heat will stick around on Thursday with clouds and a chance of late-day showers.

Daytime highs duck back into the teens to finish the week on Friday with more rain possible.

Another unsettled weekend is on the way as daytime highs linger in the teens with a chance of showers right through Mother’s Day Sunday.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.