Strong winds in Hamilton on Friday could ‘toss loose objects’ says Environment Canada

Canada’s weather agency says winds are expected to reach 80 km/h in Hamilton on Friday.

In a statement, Environment Canada says the gusts will “strengthen” as the day progresses and will continue into the evening before gradually easing.

“These strong winds will toss loose objects and may cause some tree branches to break. Isolated power outages are also possible,” the agency said in its release.

The wind advisory is in effect for much of Southern Ontario including Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

The forecast for Friday is calling for clouds and showers with temperatures steady around 6 C with a low of -1 C overnight.

A mix of sun, clouds and wind and a high of 12 C is expected on Saturday.