Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Strong winds in Hamilton on Friday could ‘toss loose objects’ says Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 9:08 am
Strong winds in Hamilton on Friday could ‘toss loose objects’ says Environment Canada - image View image in full screen
Global News

Canada’s weather agency says winds are expected to reach 80 km/h in Hamilton on Friday.

In a statement, Environment Canada says the gusts will “strengthen” as the day progresses and will continue into the evening before gradually easing.

“These strong winds will toss loose objects and may cause some tree branches to break. Isolated power outages are also possible,” the agency said in its release.

Trending Stories

Read more: $6M in federal, provincial funding pledged to upgrade Hamilton recreation facilities

The wind advisory is in effect for much of Southern Ontario including Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

The forecast for Friday is calling for clouds and showers with temperatures steady around 6 C with a low of -1 C overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

A mix of sun, clouds and wind and a high of 12 C is expected on Saturday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaHamiltonHamilton newsSpecial Weather StatementHamilton weatherwind in hamiltonwind alert hamiltonwind warning hamilton

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers