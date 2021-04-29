Okanagan pro golfer to compete in 2021 U.S. Women’s Open Championship

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s very own Megan Osland has earned her way back to the U.S. Women’s Open Championship, after placing second at a qualifying tournament in Florida.

“This will be my second U.S. Open,” said Osland.

“I’m super excited to get back and play on that stage again.”

She birdied three of her final five holes in the second round of the qualifier, clinching her spot in the world renown tournament.

The six-year pro golfer said she’s ecstatic to be competing with the world’s best once again, after missing the cut at the 2019 U.S. Open.

“The U.S. Open is the biggest women’s tournament in women’s golf and so competing with the best players is just an amazing experience,” said Osland.

Osland said her experience at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open has prepared her for the 2021 tournament.

“I think just knowing I can compete out there. I narrowly missed the cut last time I played in the U.S. Open,” said Osland.

“And just enjoy the experience, and not be too nervous or intimidated by the situation.”

This year’s U.S. Women’s Open is being held at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, from June 3-6, a course Osland has never played before.

“I think with any tournament that I go to that I haven’t played at, get a couple good practice runs in, chart the course with my caddy and develop a game plan from there,” Osland told Global News on Thursday.

The former Kelowna Secondary School student says she will be preparing for the U.S. Open Championship Tournament in San Jose, where she attended college.

