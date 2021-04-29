City of Penticton launches new website for airport

Send this page to someone via email

Flying to or from the South Okanagan? The City of Penticton has launched a new website for its airport.

According to the city, the new website will help spotlight services offered at Penticton Airport (YYF).

The city notes that while current provincial health orders dissuade non-essential travel, the website is being launched to not only promote YYF’s advantages, such as affordable parking at $3 a day, but to also help promote the region.

“Penticton Airport is the gateway to the South Okanagan, providing a vital connection for residents, visitors and businesses,” said Carly Lewis, the city’s economic development manager.

“By demonstrating the many advantages to flying into or out of YYF, we aim to build the profile of Penticton Airport as the airport of choice for future travel, while ensuring YYF continues to be on the radar for commercial carriers in the years to come.”

Airlines that serve YYF include Air Canada Express, Pacific Coastal Airlines and WestJet Encore, with direct flights available between Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton (as of June 24).

The airport is located in the traditional territory of the Penticton Indian Band and is owned and operated by Transport Canada, though the website is owned and operated by the City of Penticton.

“It was 80 years ago when the first aircraft touched down at Penticton Airport,” said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki.

“The airport has long been an essential part of our community, and we’re so grateful for all the economic and social benefits it provides.”

