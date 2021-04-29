2nd man charged in death of man found shot on Memorial Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a second person in the shooting death of a man found along Memorial Drive late last month.

Jesse George-Raweater was shot just before 10 p.m. on March 27, in the 5200 block of Memorial Drive. The 30-year-old father was found on a street median and first responders tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

Read more: Family identifies victim as Calgary homicide unit investigates suspicious death in southeast

Two days later, police charged 41-year-old John Tabler with second-degree murder in George-Raweater’s death.

Investigators identified a second man believed to be involved in the incident, and carried out an arrest at a home along Memorial Drive on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police said Martin Wallace Yuen was charged with manslaughter in George-Raweater’s death, and is set to appear in court on May 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said George-Raweater knew both Yuen and Tabler, and it’s believed he was shot as the result of a “personal dispute.”

“Our investigations do not stop once a suspect is charged,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said.

“In each case, we continue to review the evidence and if it is believed anyone else was involved in the commission of the homicide, no matter how small their involvement is, we will lay additional charges.”