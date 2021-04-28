Woman, 60, found dead inside Shuswap home, man known to victim in custody: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody and police are now investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in B.C.’s Shuswap region on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers from the Chase RCMP detachment were called to the 8600 block of Holding Road near Adams Lake, north of Chase, just after 11:30 p.m.

There, police say first responders found a deceased woman inside the residence. The woman’s identity wasn’t revealed, though the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit said she was 60 years old.

“An adult male was taken into police custody, without incident, by frontline RCMP officers at the scene,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Aschenbrenner said although a full determination surrounding criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are being considered suspicious at this time.

Police say the man taken into custody was well known to the deceased, with RCMP adding they don’t believe there’s any risk to the public.

2:21 Civil suit launched after murder charges stayed in death of Lake Country woman Civil suit launched after murder charges stayed in death of Lake Country woman – Apr 2, 2021

The RCMP say the B.C. Coroners Service has also been notified, and that it is launching its own investigation into the woman’s death.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.