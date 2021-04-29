Menu

Okanagan weather: Cooler start to May on the way

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 1:46 pm
A chance of showers slides into the Okanagan for the first day of May on Saturday. View image in full screen
A chance of showers slides into the Okanagan for the first day of May on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds will linger throughout Thursday, but temperatures should soar to around 23 C in the afternoon.

And another mild night is on the way, with the mercury dipping to about 9 C, as clouds linger into Friday with a chance of showers during the day.

Daytime highs should once again crack into the low 20s to finish the final day of April.

Spotty showers are possible at times during the final day of April. View image in full screen
Spotty showers are possible at times during the final day of April. SkyTracker Weather

May begins on an unsettled note, with a chance of showers on Saturday as afternoon highs reach around 17 C.

Sunny breaks are likely to return on Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the high teens to finish the first weekend of May.

The first week of the new month will start out on a slightly cooler note, with highs in the mid-teens before returning to the 20s mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

KelownaVernonpentictonRainSunshineBC weatherCloudokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather

