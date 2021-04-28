Guelph reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 261

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the local case count to 3,935 during the pandemic.

The latest data comes after Guelph reported zero new cases on Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 23.

Active cases fell by 21 from the previous day to 261 with another 42 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,637 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows the majority (156) of the currently active cases were attributed to close contact and total cases are mostly in the 20-to-39 age group.

In Wellington County, 12 new cases are being reported Wednesday as the case count there reaches 1,375.

The number of active cases in the county has risen by five from the previous day to 89, with another seven people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,251.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has fallen to 126 from 153.8 per 100,000 in the past week, while its test positivity rate is at 6.1 per cent.

There are 32 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including eight in intensive care.

WDG Public Health has administered 98,871 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 2,625 doses over what was reported on Tuesday.

Public health also reports that 91,981 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 36 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

