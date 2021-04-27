Menu

Canada

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announces 9th COVID-19 death

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 3:43 pm
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health View image in full screen
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health announced another COVID-19 death in the region. Global Kingston

Another person has died due to COVID-19 complications in the Hastings Prince Edward region, the local health unit said.

Tuesday, the health unit announced the death, bringing the local death toll to nine.

The health unit also announced 14 new cases Tuesday, with active cases reaching 79.

Read more: Hastings Prince Edward Public Health warns of COVID-19 spread among under-30 crowd

There are 16 people hospitalized in the region, eight in intensive care units and four people on ventilators.

An outbreak was also declared Tuesday at Belleville General Hospital, with three staff members affected.

