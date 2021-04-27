Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announces 9th COVID-19 death

Send this page to someone via email

Another person has died due to COVID-19 complications in the Hastings Prince Edward region, the local health unit said.

Tuesday, the health unit announced the death, bringing the local death toll to nine.

The health unit also announced 14 new cases Tuesday, with active cases reaching 79.

There are 16 people hospitalized in the region, eight in intensive care units and four people on ventilators.

An outbreak was also declared Tuesday at Belleville General Hospital, with three staff members affected.

