Waterloo Region adds over 8,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations as total reaches 183,097

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force reported Tuesday that another 8,357 vaccinations have been administered in the area, lifting the local total to 183,097.

This is the largest increase reported by the agency in one day since the first dose of vaccine was administered last December.

The previous highwater mark was on April 21 when there were 5,264 new vaccinations reported, although that jump was attributed to the addition of pharmacies administering vaccines.

Over the weekend, the region’s largest vaccination clinic — located in Cambridge — was closed due to a lack of vaccine, so it appears the pace picked up on Monday.

A total of 28.37 per cent of the region’s population has now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a number that jumps to 35.95 per cent when removing those under 18 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Waterloo Public Heath reported another 52 positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of COIVD-19 cases in the area to 13,999.

This is the second straight day of fewer than 60 cases after two weeks of daily reports above that figure. On the weekend, new cases hit triple digits on both days. The rolling seven-day average of new cases drops down to 81 with Monday’s total.

In addition, there were 54 more people who were cleared of the virus, as the number of resolved cases rises to 13,086.

Waterloo Public Health also announced a new COVID-19-related death, lifting the death toll in the area to 251.

“Today we are reporting one death in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated Tuesday.

“The individual was a male in his 80s. I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

There are now 28 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region after new ones were reported involving the Waterloo Regional Police, construction industry and two in the retail sector.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 3,265 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 452,126.

According to Tuesday’s report, 1,044 cases were recorded in Toronto, 673 in Peel Region, and 452 in York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,964 as 29 more deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Jessica Patton