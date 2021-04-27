Hextall on Hockey: Look at Jets’ season as a whole

Send this page to someone via email

Hearing the news Nikolaj Ehlers is out for the remainder of the regular season signals a sigh of disappointment.

Ehlers is having a breakout year and will be missed on the Winnipeg Jets as the team’s second-leading goal-getter and point producer, with 46 in 47 games played.

The Jets will miss Ehlers’ elite speed, and his absence provides a lack of depth on the wing as he balances out the top six — able to play both the left and right side of any centre.

Last but not least, it handcuffs the second-unit power play, as Ehlers is the biggest threat.

But for the players, they heard the news about Ehlers injury, they blinked and they moved on. No moral hit here, instead an opportunity for alternate players — like Mason Appleton — to step into a bigger role. Let’s see what he’s got to give.

Then there’s the word ‘adversity’ being tossed around to create a buzz and a storyline.

Yes, Ehlers’ injury coupled, with the fact Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck didn’t agree with a coach’s decision when it comes to their ice time, could be viewed as an “issue” but it’s not. It’s done and dusted and no one is losing any sleep over it.

What about the losing streak in the final stretch of the season? A multi-game losing skid isn’t as big of a deal as people think. As Josh Morrissey simply put it — just don’t lose the next one.

Overall, the Jets have had a strong season. Don’t just react to the last few weeks, look at the season as a whole on a macro level.

The only thing that matters is the next game and everything else is just noise until the puck drops.

3:49 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Apr. 26 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Apr. 26