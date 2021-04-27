Menu

Weather

Tornado warning for southwestern Ontario issued in error

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 27, 2021 9:46 am
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the London area, warning of severe weather Tuesday. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the London area, warning of severe weather Tuesday. COURTESY: Darsie Smith

There were mixed messages across southwestern Ontario after a short-lived tornado warning appeared to have been issued in error.

Environment Canada issued the tornado warning around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the agency cancelled it about 15 minutes later and called the original warning “an error.”

Before it was cancelled, the warning mentioned severe thunderstorms had the potential to produce a tornado, and Environment Canada suggested people “be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.”

The city of London, Ont., told residents on Twitter that the warning from Environment Canada was due to a “glitch in the system” and assured residents there are no active tornado warnings for that city.

According to Anthony Farnell, Chief Meteorologist for Global News, it’s the second straight day an error was made by the national weather agency, after Environment Canada mistakenly issued a frost advisory for parts of the province on Monday.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, no tornado watch or warning was in place from Environment Canada.

The Weather Network also addressed the warning on Twitter, confirming that there are “NO current tornado warnings in place” and said it was “in contact” with Environment Canada to determine the cause.

