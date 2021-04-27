Tornado warning for southwestern Ontario issued in error

Send this page to someone via email

There were mixed messages across southwestern Ontario after a short-lived tornado warning appeared to have been issued in error.

Environment Canada issued the tornado warning around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the agency cancelled it about 15 minutes later and called the original warning “an error.”

Before it was cancelled, the warning mentioned severe thunderstorms had the potential to produce a tornado, and Environment Canada suggested people “be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.”

The city of London, Ont., told residents on Twitter that the warning from Environment Canada was due to a “glitch in the system” and assured residents there are no active tornado warnings for that city.

We're aware that some residents may have received a tornado warning for the London area from Environment Canada. This was a glitch in the system. There are no active tornado warnings for #LdnOnt. — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) April 27, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

According to Anthony Farnell, Chief Meteorologist for Global News, it’s the second straight day an error was made by the national weather agency, after Environment Canada mistakenly issued a frost advisory for parts of the province on Monday.

Big mistake from Environment Canada this morning issuing a tornado warning for a large chunk of SW Ontario then quickly cancelling but the damage was done. There is actually a slight risk of tornadic storms tomorrow but will anyone take any real warnings seriously? pic.twitter.com/sFs2MNZSs5 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 27, 2021

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, no tornado watch or warning was in place from Environment Canada.

The Weather Network also addressed the warning on Twitter, confirming that there are “NO current tornado warnings in place” and said it was “in contact” with Environment Canada to determine the cause.

Tornado warnings that were issued this morning for southern Ontario were in error. There are NO current tornado warnings in place. We are in contact with @ECCCWeatherON to determine the cause. — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) April 27, 2021

Advertisement