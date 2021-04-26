Man dead after industrial accident in Mississauga, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Monday.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Shawson Drive, south of Britannia Road East, shortly before 2 p.m.
Officers said a front-end loader struck a man, who died at the scene.
There are no road closures in the area, but police said a business has been closed off for the investigation.
The Ministry of Labour will be investigating.
