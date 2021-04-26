Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after industrial accident in Mississauga, Peel police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 3:40 pm
Police said emergency crews were called shortly before 2 p.m. View image in full screen
Police said emergency crews were called shortly before 2 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Monday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Shawson Drive, south of Britannia Road East, shortly before 2 p.m.

Read more: 72-year-old man charged in fatal hit-and-run in city’s east end: Toronto police

Officers said a front-end loader struck a man, who died at the scene.

There are no road closures in the area, but police said a business has been closed off for the investigation.

Trending Stories

The Ministry of Labour will be investigating.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeFatal CollisionMississaugapeel policePeel RegionIndustrial AccidentMississauga collisionDixie Road and Shawson Drive

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers