Canada

3 people dead after helicopter crash in Nunavut, RCMP says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2021 2:58 pm
3 people dead after helicopter crash in Nunavut, RCMP says - image View image in full screen
Global News

RCMP say three people have died in a helicopter crash near Resolute Bay, Nunavut.

The crash happened on Griffith Island, which is about 22 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay in the High Arctic.

RCMP say they got word of the missing chopper last night after it didn’t land at its scheduled time and no contact could be made with those on board.

Read more: Pilot escapes with minor injuries in small plane crash at Delta, B.C.’s Boundary Bay Airport

A two-man search and rescue team from Resolute Bay arrived at the site early this morning and they confirmed there were no survivors.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is preparing to deploy a team to the crash site.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
