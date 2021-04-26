Man digging grave in Calgary cemetery trapped when gravesite collapses

Send this page to someone via email

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after a gravesite collapsed at a northwest Calgary cemetery on Monday, injuring one man.

The incident happened as a worker was digging a grave at the Queen’s Park Cemetery in the 3200 block of 4 Street northwest at around 9 a.m.

View image in full screen Emergency crews respond to Queen’s Park Cemetery in northwest Calgary on Monday, April 26, 2021. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department said the worker was standing at the edge of a grave when it collapsed and he fell in.

The fire department’s technical rescue team was able to stabilize the excavation and rescue the injured worker from the grave.

The victim was assessed on scene by EMS and then taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

