Guelph reports 114 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, active cases at 318

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising its total case count to 3,915 during the pandemic.

The data encompasses the entire weekend, from Friday to Monday morning. Active cases increased by one during that time to 318.

Over the weekend, another 113 people recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,560 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows the majority (180) of the currently active cases were attributed to close contact and total cases are mostly in the 20-to-39 age group.

In Wellington County, 43 new cases are being reported on Monday as its case count reaches 1,364.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by seven from Friday’s data to 101, with another 36 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,228.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has fallen from 153.5 to 141.7 per 100,000 in the past week, while its test positivity rate is at 6.3 per cent.

There are 27 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including seven in intensive care.

WDG Public Health has administered 94,371 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 3,936 doses over what was reported on Friday.

Public health also reports that 87,304 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 34.2 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

