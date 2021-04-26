Weekend impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP throughout central Ontario made several impaired driving arrests on the weekend.

In Peterborough County, there were two incidents in Selwyn Township. The first was on Saturday around 11:15 a.m. when officers stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence on Ward Street in Bridgenorth.

Police determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Norman Gibbons, 46, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving. He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on June 1.

The second incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a crash on Lindsay Road after an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with a westbound vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, Darren Greatbanks, 57, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) along with driving with an open container of liquor and littering a highway.

He was released and will also appear in court in Peterborough on June 1.

City of Kawartha Lakes

On Saturday around 8 p.m., OPP responded to reports of a mini-bike being operated on the roadway. They located the vehicle on McGill Drive, about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay.

Tiago Diniz, 25, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 13.

Bancroft

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Bay Lake Road in Bancroft. OPP used an approved screening device on the driver, who was transported to the Bancroft OPP detachment for further testing.

Logan Douglas, 26, of Carlow-Mayo Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on May 18.