Peel officer who hugged COVID-19 protesters, accused journalist of agitating attendees reinstated

Send this page to someone via email

A Peel Regional Police officer who was captured on video by Global News hugging demonstrators protesting COVID-19 restrictions and accused a journalist of agitating them has been reinstated, a spokesperson says.

The officer was suspended on April 16 after a protest was held outside of Huf gym in Mississauga, which reopened despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Insp. Raj Biring told Global News Sunday morning the officer’s paid suspension was “lifted a few days ago.” He said a review is still underway by professional standards.

Sean O’Shea, a consumer and investigative reporter with Global Toronto, was at the location near Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East to report on continuing protests by the facility’s owners, employees, customers and supporters over the Ontario government’s current COVID-19 restrictions that have temporarily ordered gyms closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Outside the facility on the morning of April 16, O’Shea was by himself filming several protesters standing in front of the gym on his cellphone. In a video posted on Twitter, a woman wearing a sweater with the words “hugs over masks” could be seen aggressively walking toward O’Shea, loudly shouting and waving her finger.

As the woman turned around to walk away, O’Shea walked forward and began speaking with a Peel police officer, identified by multiple people as Sgt. Paul Brown, at the scene.

“Is this OK with you sergeant? Do you condone that sergeant?” he asked the officer.

3:51 Confrontation at Mississauga gym during COVID-19 emergency measures Confrontation at Mississauga gym during COVID-19 emergency measures – Apr 15, 2021

“I don’t condone it that’s why I started to come over. Um, you’re standing here videotaping and obviously you’re agitating this group,” the officer replied.

O’Shea went on to capture the same officer, who wasn’t wearing a mask, hugging and standing with some of those in attendance who also weren’t wearing masks. The officer posed for photos.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Biring and Chief Nishan Duraiappah said following the incident that people must adhere to provincial regulations.

Global News also viewed video that was shared on a Facebook wall that appears to have been filmed by one of the gym’s supporters. It appears to have captured a conversation with the sergeant.

Among other comments made during the video, he said, “Everyone needs to open up… everyone needs to open up.”

Global News contacted Peel Regional Police for an updated statement Sunday but did not get a response by the time of publication.

— With files from Sean O’Shea

EXCLUSIVE Uniformed Peel Police sergeant is all hugs with supporters of HUF gym before and after one of their group members pursued me. No masks. He offers me a hug, too. I decline. City ordered gym closed; they refuse. @PeelPolice @globalnews #Mississauga pic.twitter.com/B5qqvQasRg — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 (@ConsumerSOS) April 16, 2021

Advertisement