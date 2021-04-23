Halifax police, ground search looking for missing teen in wooded area

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have brought in Ground Search and Rescue to search for a missing youth in a wooded area in Williamswood.

In a release, police said they received a report Thursday around 11 a.m. of a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in a wooded area near Sarah Ingraham Drive. Ground Search and Rescue have been brought in to assist with the search.

Police spokesperson Const. John Macleod said it’s not unusual to bring in Ground Search and Rescue when the missing person is believed to be in a wooded area.

He also said a name and photo of the youth hasn’t been released because the search effort is localized to one area. They normally release those details when the search is more widespread.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest there are any suspicious circumstances and are asking the public to stay away from the area during the search.