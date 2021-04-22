Regina police looking for information about damaged bus shelters

Regina police service is investigating a number of mischief incidents that involve to the damage of Regina Transit bus shelters in the city.

“This is wanton destruction of City property which serves an important function for Regina residents. The damage to bus shelters costs everyone in terms of tax dollars and creates inconvenience and discomfort to users of the transit system,” a police statement read.

The statement said since the beginning of the year there have been 45 incidents of mischief at bus shelters all over the city.

“The sight of broken glass can also be distressing to transit clients who may interpret the damage as a signal that the area is unsafe. We all have a role in community safety, and police are encouraging anyone who sees suspicious behavior around bus shelters to report it immediately to police.”

Police said although there is no evidence that points to a single suspect or group of suspects, reports show that there are clusters of incidents on the same date(s) in various neighbourhoods in Regina.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to contact them at 306-777-6500, or call Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). If individuals see a person or persons behaving suspiciously, they are asked to call police. Regina police said for any crimes in progress, individuals should call 911.