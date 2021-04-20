Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Rogers offers to compensate customers after outage, credit to be applied to next bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2021 4:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Rogers wireless services begin to return to normal after mass outage' Rogers wireless services begin to return to normal after mass outage
WATCH: Rogers wireless services begin to return to normal after mass outage

Rogers Communications Inc. is offering customers a credit after a massive nationwide wireless outage left millions without voice calls, texting and data service for several hours on Monday.

The company says a credit equivalent to Monday’s wireless service fee will be applied to a future bill.

Rogers says the credit will be done automatically and no action is required by customers.

Trending Stories

Read more: Rogers wireless services restored for ‘vast majority’ of customers after mass outage

The telecom giant says the root cause of the intermittent wireless service was a recent software update by its network partner Ericsson.

Rogers says it’s undertaking an in-depth review in partnership with Ericsson to prevent similar issues from happening again.

Story continues below advertisement

Many users expressed frustration with the outage as they work from home under ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and experts say the nearly daylong outage had deep economic repercussions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Rogersrogers outageRogers WirelessRogers communications creditrogers compensation credit outagesrogers compensation outagesrogers credit outagesrogers outages canada

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers