Crime

Manitoba mother says daughter’s life stolen by man in meth-fuelled stabbing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2021 2:07 pm
A car covered in a blue tarp sits surrounded by police tape in Lac du Bonnet after 19-year-old Brittany Bung was stabbed to death in 2017.
A car covered in a blue tarp sits surrounded by police tape in Lac du Bonnet after 19-year-old Brittany Bung was stabbed to death in 2017. Randall Paull / Global News

The mother of a young Manitoba woman who was stabbed to death says her life was stolen just as it was beginning.

Jordan Belyk, 24, was convicted of manslaughter earlier this year for the 2017 meth-fuelled killing of 19-year-old Brittany Bung.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP charge 20-year-old man with manslaughter in Lac du Bonnet homicide

Court heard in victim impact statements how Bung had recently graduated high school, was looking forward to going to culinary school and was working in a local restaurant in her home community of Lac du Bonnet, about 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Bung was stopped at the town’s gas station on her way to work one morning when she randomly ran into Belyk, who was on a drug bender.

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard he had been awake for days and was experiencing psychosis before he got into Bung’s vehicle and stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck and chest.

Crown prosecutors are asking for between 12 to 15 years behind bars.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
