Fire crews battle Tuesday morning blaze in northeast London

London fire crews worked quickly to get an active fire at a vacant building in northeast London under control.

The London Fire Department received a call about a fire at 1310 Adelaide St. North just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger says the fire was at a vacant building at the southeast corner of the Adelaide Street and Windermere Road intersection.

“We immediately went into a defensive posture, fighting the fire from the exterior,” said Mosburger, adding that flames were coming from “pretty much every window and area of the home.”

Mosburger says investigators will be on scene Tuesday to determine the cause and circumstances surrounds the fire.

“It will probably be an all-day investigation for them, just because of the amount of damage that’s there.”

No one was injured.

The London Fire Department responded to a fire at 1310 Adelaide St. North around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. London Fire Department

Mosburger says Adelaide Street was closed as firefighters needed to access hydrants that were on the other side of the street.

“The hydrant locations were on the opposite side of the road, and we don’t like traffic driving over our water hoses, so we closed the road down.”

Adelaide Street is expected to be closed until mid-morning Tuesday as crews work to extinguish any hotspots.