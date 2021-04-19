Man charged after crashing into Huntsville, Ont., Tim Hortons drive-thru sign, hydro pole

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man has been charged after he crashed into a Tim Hortons drive-thru sign and hydro pole on Friday evening, OPP say.

According to police, a car travelling at a high rate of speed crashed in the Tim Hortons parking lot at the corner of Hanes and West roads.

Police say the driver left the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Officers then found and arrested the driver on West Road. He was sent to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Corey Howard, 29, from Huntsville, was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired driving, dangerous driving, driving with cannabis readily available, driving a car as a novice with a blood alcohol concentration above zero and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in court in May.

