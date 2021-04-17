Saskatchewan reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, full update delayed

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced that the COVID-19 update for April 17 is delayed and is expected to be released later in the afternoon, but did provide a glimpse of Saturday’s numbers.

Read more: Regina COVID ICU rooms move to double occupancy

According to officials, the province is reporting two new deaths. One death of a resident in their 40s was reported in the central east zone, and one resident in the 80+ age category also died in the north west zone.

Saskatchewan is adding 249 COVID-19 cases. The news release did not specify where the new cases are located. This story will be updated when that information becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement

Health-care workers in the province administered an additional 10,490 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

More to come

2:13 COVID-19 long-haulers share their experiences COVID-19 long-haulers share their experiences