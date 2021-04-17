Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, full update delayed

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 4:24 pm
Click to play video: 'B1.1.7 cases link to 100-plus person ‘superspreader’ party' B1.1.7 cases link to 100-plus person ‘superspreader’ party
Over the Easter long weekend more than 100 people gathered for a party in rural Southwest Saskatchewan. So far - it's been linked to 40 cases of COVID-19. The fallout continues as RCMP investigate, SHA continues contact tracing, and people in the community express disappointment.

The Saskatchewan government announced that the COVID-19 update for April 17 is delayed and is expected to be released later in the afternoon, but did provide a glimpse of Saturday’s numbers.

Read more: Regina COVID ICU rooms move to double occupancy

According to officials, the province is reporting two new deaths. One death of a resident in their 40s was reported in the central east zone, and one resident in the 80+ age category also died in the north west zone.

Saskatchewan is adding 249 COVID-19 cases. The news release did not specify where the new cases are located. This story will be updated when that information becomes available.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.1.1.7 variant linked to 100-plus person ‘superspreader’ outdoor party near Maple Creek, Sask.

Story continues below advertisement

Health-care workers in the province administered an additional 10,490 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

More to come

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 long-haulers share their experiences' COVID-19 long-haulers share their experiences
COVID-19 long-haulers share their experiences
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan CoronavirusCOVID-19 saskatchewanSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 update

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers