Canada

4 people fined $880 each after anti-lockdown protest in Strathroy, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 17, 2021 3:33 pm
4 people fined $880 each after anti-lockdown protest in Strathroy, Ont. - image
Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service

Strathroy-Caradoc police say four people are each facing a hefty fine after an anti-lockdown protest took place in Strathroy, Ont., Saturday.

Officials say around 80 to 100 people gathered in downtown to protest. They say many were not wearing masks or social distancing.

When asked to leave, police say some demonstrators left while others refused.

As a result, four people were charged and fined under the Reopening Act and each face a fine of $880.

Police say a charge of unnecessary noise was also laid.

Saturday’s anti-lockdown protest came two days after a small protest took place in Strathroy.

Police say on April 15, around 20 people gathered but dispersed within minutes after police asked them to leave. No charges were laid.

“Strathroy-Caradoc Police respect the right of all Canadians to conduct peaceful protests, (but) due to the provincial lockdown ‘Stay-At-Home’ order, (these) protests are prohibited (to) ensure everyone remains healthy and safe,” read a release from police.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

