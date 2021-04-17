Menu

Health

Quebec reports 1,537 cases of COVID-19, 8 more deaths as hospitalizations jump

This comes as both the Quebec and Ontario governments announced they would close their provincial borders with one-another in an effort to tighten movement between the provinces.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 11:26 am
Quebec has reported a total of 335,608 COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic and 10,793 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Quebec has reported a total of 335,608 COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic and 10,793 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Quebec is reporting 1,537 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as hospitalizations in the province increased.

Hospitalizations rose by 28 to 692, and 175 people are in intensive care — an increase of eight.

Authorities say eight more virus-related deaths were added to the toll, including five in the last 24 hours.

The province says it administered 70,908 doses of the vaccine on Friday, for a total of 2,297,411.

READ MORE: Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions include increased police powers, restricting gatherings

This comes as both the Quebec and Ontario governments announced they would close their provincial borders with one another in an effort to tighten movement between the provinces.

The Ontario government unveiled several new COVID-19 restrictions aimed at curbing record-high cases in the province, including increased police powers, provincial border checkpoints and restricting outdoor gatherings.

Quebec has reported a total of 335,608 COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic and 10,793 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. More than 311,047 infected people have recovered.

