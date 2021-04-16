Kingston’s Lionhearts COVID-19 meal program to hit 250K meals served

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston meal program started to serve homeless populations over the COVID-19 pandemic will hit a major milestone Friday evening.

The Lionhearts COVID-19 street program was put into place April 6, 2020 to try to fill the gaps made by the original state of emergency that fell over the province in the first wave of the pandemic.

After its meal service on Friday night, Lionhearts says it will have served 250,000 servings to people in need in the community.

Over the winter, meal services moved to Stages Night club, which was funded by a grant from the city of Kingston. A warming centre was also set up at the repurposed night club.

1:56 Warming centre set to open in downtown nightclub Warming centre set to open in downtown nightclub – Jan 4, 2021

As of Wednesday, the meal service will be moved back to McBurney Park, where the street program was originally started last year.